(Grand)father of Nasty Women Michael Walzer and granddaughter Katya Barrett. Photo by Joanne Barkan.

Someone on the march told me that this was the best line I had ever written. But I didn’t write it. It was a collective product, written down by my grand-daughter. The “grand” is in parenthesis because my daughters are also nasty women. And my wife has been a bolshevik feminist since she was twelve. I am absolutely certain that they will win. We (men of the family) march in solidarity—and in awe.

Michael Walzer is editor emeritus of Dissent.

