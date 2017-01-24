(Grand)father of Nasty Women

Michael Walzer and granddaughter Katya Barrett. Photo by Joanne Barkan.

Someone on the march told me that this was the best line I had ever written. But I didn’t write it. It was a collective product, written down by my grand-daughter. The “grand” is in parenthesis because my daughters are also nasty women. And my wife has been a bolshevik feminist since she was twelve. I am absolutely certain that they will win. We (men of the family) march in solidarity—and in awe.

Michael Walzer is editor emeritus of Dissent.

Read more responses to Saturday’s women’s marches by Dissent editors.

