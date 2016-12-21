[LONDON EVENT | January 4] Donald Trump, Brexit, and the Transatlantic Left

2016 was a surprising year for politics on both sides of the Atlantic. In June, the UK voted to leave the European Union; in November, Donald Trump was elected American president. How did we get here? What should we do next? Join Dawn Foster, Pragna Patel, and Peter Mandler to discuss last year’s political shocks, and how the left should respond in 2017.

Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Housmans Bookshop, 5 Caledonian Rd, King’s Cross, London, N1 9DX

Entry £3, redeemable against any purchase.

Dawn Foster is a London-based writer on politics, social affairs, and economics, and the author of Lean Out (Repeater, 2016).

Pragna Patel is Director of Southall Black Sisters and a founding member of Women Against Fundamentalism.

Peter Mandler teaches British history at Cambridge University. He lives in Cambridge and London and voted Remain, so he is probably part of the problem.