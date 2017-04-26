[EVENT | May 22] Spring Issue Launch: Capitalism Today

Almost a decade since the financial crisis, economic debate remains trapped by stale assumptions that led to the calamity. Liberals don’t have a plan to rescue failing economies—and, despite posturing to the contrary, neither do conservatives. How might the left challenge the surging populism that has fed on widespread economic discontent while advancing a compelling vision for a new economy?

James K. Galbraith, J.W. Mason, Julia Ott, and Mark Levinson discuss.



May 22, 2017

7–9 p.m.

University Center, The New School

Bob and Sheila Hoerle Lecture Hall, UL105

63 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10003

James K. Galbraith holds the Lloyd M. Bentsen, Jr., Chair in Government/Business Relations at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas. He is the author most recently of Welcome to the Poisoned Chalice: The Destruction of Greece and the Future of Europe.

J.W. Mason is assistant professor of economics at John Jay College-CUNY and a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute.

Julia Ott is Associate Professor in the History of Capitalism and the co-director of the Robert L. Heilbroner Center for Capitalism Studies at The New School.

Moderated by Mark Levinson, chief economist at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and co–book review editor at Dissent.



Co-sponsored by: Heilbroner Center for Capitalism Studies, The New School and the Roosevelt Institute