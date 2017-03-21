[EVENT | March 29] Labor, Trump, and the Fight for Economic Justice

An evening of conversation about the future of economic justice movements, hosted by the Belabored podcast’s Sarah Jaffe and Michelle Chen, with Pam Galpern, Bhairavi Desai, and Rabyaah Althaibani.

Wednesday, March 29, 5:00–7:00 p.m.

The Moot Courtroom, Fordham Law

55 W. 13th Street, Room I-202

New York, NY 10011

Pam Galpern is a Verizon field technician and the Mobilization Coordinator for CWA Local 1101.

Bhairavi Desai is co-founder of the NY Taxi Workers Alliance and organized the taxi strike at JFK airport.

Rabyaah Althaibani is an organizer with the Yemeni Bodega Strike.

Moderated by Sarah Jaffe and Michelle Chen, co-hosts of Dissent‘s Belabored podcast.

Co-hosted by Fordham Law Coalition of Concerned Students and Workers’ Rights Advocates at Fordham Law.

RSVP on Facebook.