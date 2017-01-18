[EVENT | January 25] Trumpism: How Should the Left Respond?

How should we confront the threat that the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress pose to the achievements and values of the American left? How can the left defend hard-won gains while building a viable opposition against Trumpism in the long term?

Join Bhaskar Sunkara, Nancy Fraser, Paul Berman, Robert Master, Deva Woodly, and Michael Kazin for a debate on how the left can fight—and defeat—Trumpism.

Wednesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Theresa Lang Hall, The New School

55 W. 13th Street, Room I-202

New York, NY 10011

Nancy Fraser is a professor of philosophy and politics at The New School for Social Research and author, most recently, of Fortunes of Feminism: From State-Managed Capitalism to Neoliberal Crisis.

Bhaskar Sunkara is editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine.

Paul Berman is author of The Flight of the Intellectuals, A Tale of Two Utopias, and a columnist for Tablet magazine.

Robert Master is co-chair of the New York State Working Families Party and political director for District 1 of the Communication Workers of America.

Deva Woodly is assistant professor of political science at The New School and author, most recently, of The Politics of Common Sense: How Social Movements Use Public Discourse to Change Politics and Win Acceptance.

Moderated by Michael Kazin, editor of Dissent and author most recently of War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918.

Co-sponsored by: Heilbroner Center for Capitalism Studies, The New School

RSVP on Facebook.