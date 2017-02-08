[EVENT | February 21] Winter Issue Launch: The Future of Work

Join Dissent editors and writers for a discussion on the Future of Work with Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, Kate Aronoff, and J.C. Pan, moderated by Sarah Jaffe and Natasha Lewis and followed by a karaoke after-party.

Predicting the future of work has become a popular activity in recent years. The robots are coming for our jobs, the prognosticators tell us. It’s inevitable. It’s already begun. Or wait, no, the robots are few and far between, it’s the algorithms we should worry about. We’ve read hundreds of these stories. We know how they go. But the thing they all seem to gloss over is the question of politics. Which workers have power, and how do they wield it? Whose work is valued, and how much? Who is a member of the working class these days, and how is that likely to change?

On Tuesday, February 21, we’ll pose these questions and more. To defeat Trumpism, we will need to create an inclusive vision for work—and life—that appeals to the whole working class. Join us as we discuss what that might look like. Then at 10 p.m. we’ll head around the corner to Camp Bar for work-themed karaoke (start practicing your Dolly Parton, your Rihanna, your Britney).

Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

61 Local

61 Bergen Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Free and open to the public.

Recent issues of Dissent, and discounted subscriptions, will be available.

Atossa Araxia Abrahamian is on the editorial board of Dissent. She is the author of The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen (Columbia Global Reports, 2015). Read her profile of Branko Milanovic and his ideas about migration and inequality.

Kate Aronoff is a writing fellow at In These Times and co-host of Dissent’s Hot & Bothered podcast on the politics of climate change. Read her report on the WeWork economy.

J.C. Pan is a contributor to Dissent, Jacobin, the Nation, and other publications. Read her essay on emotional labor, and how we should think about paying for it.

Sarah Jaffe is on the editorial board of Dissent and co-host of its Belabored podcast, a reporting fellow at the Nation Institute, and the author of Necessary Trouble (Nation Books, 2016).

Natasha Lewis is a senior editor at Dissent.

Read Sarah and Natasha’s introduction on the Future of Work.

Read Sarah’s interview with Barbara Madeloni, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, on what the labor movement needs to do under President Trump.

