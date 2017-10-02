[EVENT | October 10] The Politics of Opera, with Mitchell Cohen [EVENT | October 10] The Politics of Opera, with Mitchell Cohen

Join us on Tuesday, October 10th at 7 p.m. to celebrate Mitchell Cohen’s The Politics of Opera at Book Culture on 112th. Mitchell will be joined in conversation by Wendy Steiner.

Tuesday, October 10th, 7:00 p.m.

536 W 112th St

New York, NY 10025

Mitchell Cohen is professor of political science at Baruch College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and editor emeritus of Dissent magazine. His books include Zion and State andThe Wager of Lucien Goldmann (Princeton). His writing has appeared in such publications as the New York Times and the Times Literary Supplement. He lives in New York City.

Wendy Steiner is the Richard L. Fisher Professor Emerita at the University of Pennsylvania and founding director of the Penn Humanities Forum. Among her publications are The Scandal of Pleasure and Venus in Exile, and librettos for The Loathly Lady and Biennale.