[EVENT | April 17] Acts of Resistance

Acts of Resistance: Civic Alternatives to Executive Overreach



Monday, April 17

6:30–8:30pm

CUNY Graduate Center

365 5th Ave

New York, NY 10016

Rooms C201/C202/C203



Atossa Araxia Abrahamian is a journalist based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, New York Magazine, the London Review of Books, and other publications. She is the author of The Cosmopolites: The Coming of the Global Citizen. (2015)

One of America’s foremost political thinkers, Michael Walzer has written about a wide variety of topics in political theory and moral philosophy. His publications include Just and Unjust Wars (1977) and Spheres of Justice (1983).

Richard Wolin is Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science at the CUNY Graduate Center. His books, which have been translated into 10 languages, include The Politics of Being (1990) and Heidegger’s Children (2001).



Sponsored by: The Ph.D. Program in History, CUNY Graduate Center; The Ph.D. Program in Political, CUNY Graduate Center; The M.A. and Ph.D. Program in Comparative Literature, CUNY Graduate Center; and the CUNY Academy for the Humanities and Sciences.