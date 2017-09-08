Belabored Podcast #134: Defending Migrants through Hell and High Water

In the wake of a massive hurricane (and with another one looming just off the U.S. mainland) Donald Trump decided that the time was ripe to overturn President Obama’s protections for immigrant youth. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, required young people to register themselves, pay a fee, and submit to investigation in order to gain a semblance of legal status in the United States and Trump has now decided to take that away.

But the issue of Hurricane Harvey (and Irma, and the next ones) isn’t separate from the issue of immigrants’ rights to stay and work in the United States. As we discuss on today’s show with DACA recipients and with teachers from Texas, these issues are very much intertwined.

We also hear about the British “McStrike” and about Trump’s attempts to make work even more miserable for American workers; and if that’s not enough, we also look into the plot against unions. And to end on a somewhat brighter note, we look at the organizing among tech workers and the campaign that ended gender-segregated job advertisements.

If you think our work is worth supporting as we soldier on through Trumplandia, please consider becoming a sustaining member of Belabored or donating or subscribing to Dissent. Help keep us going for the next 134 episodes!