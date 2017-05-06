Belabored Podcast #127: Rebellion in the Streets Butterflies carried by marchers in Burlington, VT, May 1, 2017 (Migrant Justice)



This past Monday was May Day, the day celebrated around the world as International Workers’ Day. The holiday’s roots are actually here in the United States, though thanks to decades of redbaiting we celebrate Labor Day in the fall and presidents have declared May 1 “loyalty day.” But in recent years, beginning with the massive Day Without an Immigrant in 2006, working people have begun to reclaim the day as one to stay home from work and demand radical change. This year’s May Day saw massive immigrant worker strikes once again, from coast to coast, and we spoke with organizers from around the country who helped make the day happen: Maria Elena Durazo of UNITE HERE, Will Lambek with Migrant Justice, Celene Perez of Warehouse Workers Resource Center in California, Jose Oliva with Food Chain Workers Alliance in Chicago, and Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces De La Frontera Wisconsin.



We also take a look at the House vote to repeal Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare; the People’s Climate March; the narrowly averted Hollywood writer’s strike; and the struggles of migrant workers in the Marianas islands. For Argh, we consider exploitation of chicken plant workers, and a massive general strike in Brazil.

If you think our work is worth supporting as we soldier on through Trumplandia, please consider becoming a sustaining member of Belabored or donating or subscribing to Dissent. Please help keep us going for the next 127 episodes!



News

Every Republican who voted for this abomination must be held accountable (Washington Post)

Gold Mantis breaks silence; Imperial Pacific ‘denounces’ contractors’ illegal acts (Marianas Variety)

The People’s Climate March and Labor (OnLabor)

The Global People’s Climate Marches were Massive (In These Times)

WGA Deal Decoded: Big TV Gains But Movie Writers Have Less to Celebrate (Hollywood Reporter)



Conversation:

Sarah: “We will use our non-cooperation”

Michelle: This May Day, Don’t Go to Work, Take to the Streets and Strike (In These Times)

The Day Without Immigrant Workers Has Begun (The Nation)

UNITE HERE on May Day

Can Workers Make America Great Again? (Refinery 29)

LaHuelga.com

Food Chain Workers Alliance



Argh, I Wish I’d Written That!

Sarah: Ella Mahony, Why Brazil is Striking on Friday (Jacobin)

Michelle: Michael Grabell, Exploitation and Abuse at the Chicken Plant (The New Yorker)