Belabored Podcast #123: Marching on Mississippi, with Morris Mock and Danny Glover Danny Glover speaking at the March on Mississippi, March 4, 2017



Last weekend, the long-time union struggle at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi reached a new peak with a march, led by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Hollywood icon and activist Danny Glover. We spoke with Canton plant worker Morris Mock and Glover about the conditions in the plant, the long struggle for union rights in the South, their deep connection to civil rights struggles, and more.



We also check in with Women’s Strikers from around the country and the workers in SeaTac, Washington, and we take a look at the promises and the reality of “Trumpcare.” For “Argh,” we look at a winning labor-environmental campaign in Richmond, CA, and a look back at the entwined history of protest marches and mass strikes.

News

Alaska Air, reversing course, will hire baggage handlers it outsourced (Seattle Times)

Women’s Strike Syllabus (Truthout)

Sarah: Feminism for the 99 Percent with Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Michelle: This is what feminism really looks like (The Nation)

A Women’s Strike Reader (Dissent)

Trump pledges ‘paid family leave’ in first speech to Congress–but doesn’t specify fathers (Guardian)



Conversation:

Danny Glover: Nissan Workers in the South Need a Union (Newsweek)

Sarah: Forever Temp? (In These Times)

Driving Change at Nissan



Argh, I Wish I’d Written That!

Sarah: Nelson Lichtenstein, No More Saturday Marches (Jacobin)

Michelle: Garrett Brown, Labor-Enviro-Community coalition wins stronger California oil refinery regulations and showcases a winning strategy for worker and community health (The Pump Handle)