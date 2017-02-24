Belabored Podcast #122: Immigrants Strike Back at the White House Day Without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees march in Milwaukee, WI (Susan Ruggles / Flickr)



President Trump wants to strike fear into immigrant communities, but with or without papers, immigrants are standing their ground. Following a spate of terrorizing deportation raids across the country, activists rose up and launched a Day without Immigrants—a spontaneous, decentralized wave of strikes and demonstrations, to show both what’s at stake in the fight for immigrant rights under Trump, and to demonstrate the massive economic power that migrant workers wield. We spoke with German Sanchez and Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces De La Frontera in Wisconsin, Pablo Alvarez of National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) in Los Angeles, and Basma Eid of Enlace’s Worker Center Federation in New York after the protests to get their insights about organizing strategies at work and in the streets under Trump.



In other news, we look at the new nominee for Labor Secretary and the role of whistleblowers in federal science agencies, examine the epidemic of gender discrimination and sexual harassment in Big Tech and follow a rising union movement challenging Big Banks. With recommended reading on deportees working tech support and abortion laws imposing forced labor.

Conversation: Day Without Immigrants Protests

German Sanchez, Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera

Pablo Alvarez of National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON)

Basma Eid of Enlace’s New York Worker Center Federation

