This Is What We Must Do

Responsibility

It is the responsibility of society to let the poet be a poet
It is the responsibility of the poet to be a woman
It is the responsibility of the poet to stand on street corners
giving out poems and beautifully written leaflets
also leaflets they can hardly bear to look at
because of the screaming rhetoric
It is the responsibility of the poet to be lazy     to hang out and
prophesy
It is the responsibility of the poet not to pay war taxes
It is the responsibility of the poet to go in and out of ivory
towers and two-room apartments on Avenue C
and buckwheat fields and army camps
It is the responsibility of the male poet to be a woman
It is the responsibility of the female poet to be a woman
It is the poet’s responsibility to speak truth to power as the
Quakers say
It is the poet’s responsibility to learn the truth from the
               powerless
It is the responsibility of the poet to say many times: there is no
               freedom without justice and this means economic
               justice and love justice
It is the responsibility of the poet to sing this in all the original
               and traditional tunes of singing and telling poems
It is the responsibility of the poet to listen to gossip and pass it
               on in the way storytellers decant the story of life
There is no freedom without fear and bravery     there is no
               freedom unless
               earth and air and water continue and children
               also continue
It is the responsibility of the poet to be a woman     to keep an eye on
               this world and cry out like Cassandra, but be
               listened to this time

 

Sisters

My friends are dying
well we’re old     it’s natural
one day we passed the experience of “older”
which began in late middle age
and came suddenly upon “old”     then
all the little killing bugs and
baby tumors that had struggled
for years against the body’s
brave immunities found their
level playing fields and
victory

but this is not what I meant to
tell you     I wanted to say that
my friends were dying but have now
become absent     the word dead is correct
but inappropriate

I have not taken their names out of
conversation     gossip     political argument
my telephone book or card index in
what ever alphabetical or contextual
organizer    ...

