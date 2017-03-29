This Is What We Must Do

Responsibility

It is the responsibility of society to let the poet be a poet

It is the responsibility of the poet to be a woman

It is the responsibility of the poet to stand on street corners

giving out poems and beautifully written leaflets

also leaflets they can hardly bear to look at

because of the screaming rhetoric

It is the responsibility of the poet to be lazy to hang out and

prophesy

It is the responsibility of the poet not to pay war taxes

It is the responsibility of the poet to go in and out of ivory

towers and two-room apartments on Avenue C

and buckwheat fields and army camps

It is the responsibility of the male poet to be a woman

It is the responsibility of the female poet to be a woman

It is the poet’s responsibility to speak truth to power as the

Quakers say

It is the poet’s responsibility to learn the truth from the

powerless

It is the responsibility of the poet to say many times: there is no

freedom without justice and this means economic

justice and love justice

It is the responsibility of the poet to sing this in all the original

and traditional tunes of singing and telling poems

It is the responsibility of the poet to listen to gossip and pass it

on in the way storytellers decant the story of life

There is no freedom without fear and bravery there is no

freedom unless

earth and air and water continue and children

also continue

It is the responsibility of the poet to be a woman to keep an eye on

this world and cry out like Cassandra, but be

listened to this time

Sisters

My friends are dying

well we’re old it’s natural

one day we passed the experience of “older”

which began in late middle age

and came suddenly upon “old” then

all the little killing bugs and

baby tumors that had struggled

for years against the body’s

brave immunities found their

level playing fields and

victory

but this is not what I meant to

tell you I wanted to say that

my friends were dying but have now

become absent the word dead is correct

but inappropriate

I have not taken their names out of

conversation gossip political argument

my telephone book or card index in

what ever alphabetical or contextual

organizer ...