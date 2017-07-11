Against Moral Austerity: On the Need for a Christian Left Rev. William Barber (right) and a fellow speaker at a “Mountain Moral Monday” event in Asheville, North Carolina, August 5, 2013 (Colby Rabon / Carolina Public Press)

Despair and defeat can drive many of us to our knees in prayer. In moments of crisis, we cry out to the heavens for mercy or justice; God, so easy to forget in times of abundance, suddenly returns as a presence in our lives.

So it is, after a fashion, with the Democratic Party. When it loses the presidency, or gets rebuked in midterm elections, questions about religion inevitably reemerge. These can take any number of forms: concerns about winning over “values voters” or addressing the “God gap”; a jealous appreciation of the organizational prowess of the religious right; or practical debates about outreach efforts to religious voters by candidates and campaigns. In these days of rage and fear, we are pondering these matters once again.

Religion was inextricably bound up with Donald Trump’s victory last November. Or rather, white Christians broke for Trump—white evangelicals especially, along with a majority of white Roman Catholics. But religion has also featured notably in the emerging resistance to the president. Progressive Catholics have explored turning their parishes into sanctuaries for immigrants, and some who wear the collar have offered searing indictments of Trump. The brilliant work of Rev. William J. Barber’s Moral Mondays movement continues. Mainline Protestants have found a cause around which to rally, with places like Union Theological Seminary in New York becoming hubs of debate and organizing. And between the anti-Semitism of the “alt-right” and Trump’s push for a Muslim ban, there exists the beginnings of a new solidarity among people of all faiths.

This time, it seems, we might be called beyond the narrow tactical arguments that come after defeat, however necessary they are—the ways Democrats can do better with this or that religious “demographic” in the next election—and to offer a moral and spiritual response demanded by crisis. That crisis is shaped by the two principal elements of Trumpism-in-practice, white nationalism and a brutal economic vision designed to crush the most marginalized. Together they constitute a massive push to dehumanize the poor, immigrants, the sick, the “losers” of the present age. While this certainly has a policy dimension, this crisis must also be met with an alternative moral and spiritual vision—the hope of a better way to live together.

Working at Commonweal, an opinion magazine edited by lay Catholics, the intersections between religion and politics occupy many of my waking thoughts. Even so, I’ve thought about them more, or at least with more urgency, in recent months. Something’s gone terribly wrong in our p...