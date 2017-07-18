Artistic Differences (via hewillnotdivide.us)

As a piece of political art, “He Will Not Divide Us” started out anodyne enough. On January 20, the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the artistic team LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner—which includes the child star turned action hero turned performance artist Shia LaBeouf and his collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner—unveiled a livestreaming webcam embedded in a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, in Queens, New York. “He Will Not Divide Us” was written above the camera in big block letters, and visitors were invited to repeat the phrase, mantra-like, into the lens. The footage would be streamed online, at hewillnotdivide.us, continuously for four years, until the end of Trump’s first term.

If you’ve heard anything about “He Will Not Divide Us,” you’ve probably heard that LaBeouf got arrested, about a week after it opened, for getting into a scuffle with one of the pro-Trump agitators who flocked to the piece. Maybe you’ve seen the video of the altercation (he had a few) that apparently led to the arrest: a man asks for a selfie, but then says “Hitler did nothing wrong,” and LaBeouf shoves him and walks away. Or perhaps you’ve seen the video of LaBeouf being handcuffed as people continue to chant “He will not divide us” cultishly, looking doped out but intent, as he’s led to the cop car.

On February 10, three weeks after it was turned on, the camera went dark. The museum released a statement saying that the installation had “created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard.” A number of arrests and threats, which had led to around-the-clock police presence, the statement continued, contributed to the decision. The artists released their own statement, blaming the museum, without much explanation, for its “misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalisation of division.” The project, they announced, would be moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. This turned out to be the first of three moves that preceded the artwork’s sputtering and apparently final shutdown, on March 22.

“He Will Not Divide Us” posited that Americans just needed to come together and recognize the ultimate superficiality of their political differences in order to discover unity. Instead, it took mere days for the piece to become a petri dish of division, growing into both a target for Trump’s most trollish supporters and an object of devotion for his most unmoored opponents. In the course of its slow and spectacular implosion, “He Will Not Divide Us” inadvertently became a much more interesting piece of art—precisely by demonstrating the limits of emp...